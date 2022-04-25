A political newcomer is taking on the New Jersey Democratic machine, calling for a generational takeover of his party that he says has failed to deliver far-left proposals.

Mario DeSantis, a public school teacher challenging Rep. Donald Norcross, said his number one priority is securing a plan for universal health care, a proposal he says has put the U.S. behind other developed nations.

“There’s such a social need for these policies that other countries seemed to have accomplished decades ago,” Mr. DeSantis, 34, said. “My generation is expected to be worse off than any other generation in the history of our country, and we want something to look forward to. These moderate Democrats are just standing in our way of progress.”

Mr. DeSantis is one of many young liberal challengers taking on more moderate Democratic incumbents across the country.

Along with frustrations about the lack of progress in implementing big government programs, Mr. DeSantis said his inspiration for running for Congress stems from his experience working as a teacher during the pandemic. He teaches both middle and high school students.

The candidate, who was motivated by the hardships he said his students’ families faced during the pandemic, said the Biden administration should be more forceful in fulfilling policies they promised on the campaign trail.

He called a lack of action on student debt relief a “slap in the face” from President Biden, who vowed to forgive up to $10,000 while he was campaigning for the White House.

“His stances on student loan relief, that was something he promised to do, and that’s something in his power to provide relief,” Mr. DeSantis said.

Despite Mr. DeSantis’s ambitions, his goal to knock out Mr. Norcross is a lofty one.

Mr. Norcross, 63, has represented the district since 2014 and enjoys a strong political base in New Jersey’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Camden and the Philadelphia suburbs.

In Congress, he’s made a name for himself on union issues and chairs the House Labor Caucus.

His brother, George Norcross, is a Democratic Party organizer and political powerbroker in New Jersey. He’s also the executive chairman of an insurance brokerage firm and chairs the board of trustees for Cooper University Health Care System.

Mr. DeSantis accused Mr. Norcross of being “a corporate Dem whose family’s insurance brokerage made headlines after overcharging a neighboring school district by $1.6 million.”

The candidate was referring to an audit by the New Jersey State Comptroller’s office last year that found that George Norcross’s insurance brokerage erred in its analysis of health insurance plans for employees of Pennsauken Public Schools, which cost the district $1.6 million. The brokerage called the report “reckless and factually inaccurate.”

Mr. Norcross’s family legacy has also been attacked by Republican candidates seeking his seat.

Claire Gustafson, a GOP candidate for the 1st District seat, is shaping her campaign message around tackling the “political cartel” of the Norcross family.

“South Jersey is ruled by a powerful political cartel. Our congressman is part of the cartel. When your big brother is the political boss, you do as you are told,” Ms. Gustafson said on her website.

Mr. DeSantis has also depicted Mr. Norcross as being weak on climate action and blocking initiatives on universal health care and hit at the congressman for being one of the few Democrats who supported the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline in 2014.

“He undermines our chances of rectifying our climate crisis,” Mr. DeSantis said.

Mr. Norcross’s office disputed Mr. DeSantis’s claims, highlighting the congressman’s record of securing grants for clean energy projects in his district and his efforts to help lift up workers.

They cited his co-sponsorship of a Medicare-for-All bill, which he signed on to in February after pressure from liberal groups.

“We thought a teacher would have done his homework,” a Norcross campaign spokesman said. “Donald Norcross has been an outspoken sponsor and proponent of health care for all and the affordability of prescription drugs, and he is a leading voice on decreasing dependence on oil and expanding renewable energy. He is a lifelong union member, and has been a champion for safer workplaces and higher wages.”

The spokesman added that Mr. DeSantis was engaging in GOP-like tactics to distort Mr. Norcross’s record.

“There’s no reason to bring the worst of the Trump-era Republican Party to Democratic primaries and simply make up ‘alternative facts’ which the rest of us call lies,” the spokesman said.

Alongside Mr. DeSantis, two Republicans are challenging Mr. Norcross for his seat.

The New Jersey primaries will be on June 7.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.