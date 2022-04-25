The Rev. Franklin Graham told his 9.8 million Facebook followers on Saturday that leadership’s morals at The Walt Disney Co. “are in the gutter.”

“LGBTQ activists are using corporations to force their agenda on the public, and companies may want to take another look at what they are allowing to happen,” Mr. Graham wrote. “Disney has gone too far. The people of Florida have revolted, and it’s going to cost Disney big time.”

The evangelist made his comments hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a trio of bills ending the self-governing status the entertainment conglomerate had enjoyed over its theme parks, hotels and residential communities in the Orlando area.

The moves came after Disney vowed to continue fighting Mr. DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education law, which blocks sex education before the fourth grade. Critics labeled it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill even though the word “gay” does not appear in the measure.

“Thank God for Governor Ron DeSantis, who is willing to take a bold stand,” Mr. Graham said. “We need more leaders like him. God bless him and the Florida legislature.”

The Washington Times has reached out to the Disney corporation for comment.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.