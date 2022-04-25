NEWS AND OPINION:

Let’s turn our attention to Rep. Paul Gosar, a conservative Republican representing Arizona’s 4th Congressional District and currently serving in his sixth term. Due to redistricting, the lawmaker is now running in the state’s 9th Congessional District.

He has just won the endorsement of Ted Nugent, an iconic musician who has explained his support in no uncertain terms.

“The Nugent family salutes, thanks and endorses Paul Gosar of Arizona’s 4th District to constitutionally represent the best families of Arizona — and God, family, country, the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, 10 Commandments, Golden Rule, and law and order,” Mr. Nugent said in a spirited statement.

“Paul Gosar represents real Arizona,” he noted.

The lawmaker had a ready reply.

“Ted Nugent refuses to be paralyzed by the stranglehold that mainstream media and Big Tech attempts to maintain on those who proudly display their American patriotism. In light of his legendary status as a musician, his activist voice demonstrates how one does not have to compromise their stance on American liberties to be successful,” Mr. Gosar responded.

THE VALUE OF A PROACTIVE GOVERNOR

A round of applause, please, for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has revealed just how proactive he is when dealing with the escalating border issues in his state.

“We have a president of the United States who has not negotiated with the president of Mexico. So I, as governor of Texas, have taken matters into my own hands,” Mr. Abbott told Fox News on Monday.

“I have negotiated landmark, historic deals with the governors of Mexican states that are adjacent to Texas — where these Mexican states are going to step up, and they are going to start securing the border,” Mr. Abbott advised.

He maintains a serious outlook on these challenges, underscored by succinct language.

The Lone Star governor has also renewed a “border security disaster declaration” for 53 counties in his state, reaffirming that “certified conditions continue to exist and pose an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster.”

DEMOCRATS ‘HEAD FOR THE LIFEBOATS’

A headline on a New York Times political analysis published Sunday advised this: “It’s time to head for the lifeboats: Democratic fatalism intensifies.”

Uh-oh.

“Strategists and pollsters are increasingly talking about limiting the party’s expected losses in November rather than how to gain new seats,” The Times said.

“The collective mood of Democratic insiders has darkened appreciably in recent weeks. Pollsters and prognosticators are forecasting increasingly dire results for their party in the November midterm elections,” the news organization said.

“What you’re seeing is people feeling like it’s time to head for the lifeboats rather than trying to steer the ship,” Robert Gibbs — a former White House press secretary who worked for then-President Barack Obama — told The Times.

White House doubt appears to be a contagious condition.

The Associated Press has conducted a new poll which found that 54% of U.S. adults now disapprove of how President Biden is handling his presidency — down from 63% approval a year ago.

The Republican Party, of course, is monitoring such talk.

“Democrats in competitive races are going to own Joe Biden’s record of soaring inflation, rising crime, and open borders because they vote with him 100% of the time. A strongly worded press release isn’t going to change that,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement.

‘ANYBODY BUT BIDEN’

Let’s take one more foray into the polling world, just for the heck of it.

Once again, President Biden is not doing so well in the popularity derby, even among his fellow Democrats.

“Who do Democrats want in 2024? Right now, anybody but Biden,” writes Terry Jones, editor of the Issues & Answers — which also has discouraging numbers for the White House. “Yes, it’s very early. But if given the choice right now, which Democrats do Americans want to see run for president in 2024? The perhaps not-so-surprising answer emerging from the latest Issues & Answers/TIPP Poll seems to be: ‘Anyone but Joe Biden.’”

Indeed, the poll asked “Americans of all political affiliations across the demographic spectrum” who they’d like to see run for president on the Democratic ticket in 2024.

Only 19% chose the current president, Mr. Jones said.

The rest of the support was spread among 18 suggested candidates — with Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton rounding out the top-five choices.

“Put another way, 81% of Americans don’t want Biden to run again,” Mr. Jones wrote.

The poll of 981 registered U.S. voters was conducted April 4-6 and released Monday.

MIRANDA’S TAKE

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine also had a say.

“Joe Biden, who turns 80 in November, reportedly wants to run for a second term, presumably because his first term is going so swimmingly,” she wrote.

“But at least one influential person apparently is not thrilled: his wife. Jill Biden has told family friends who say they don’t think Joe should run again in 2024: ‘From your lips to God’s ears,’ meaning she hopes what they are saying is heard.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 66% of U.S. adults disapprove of the way President Biden is handling the U.S. economy; 97% of Republicans, 77% of independents and 35% of Democrats agree.

• 56% disapprove of the way he is handling foreign policy; 90% of Republicans, 70% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 54% disapprove of how he handles the U.S. relationship with Russia; 83% of Republicans, 67% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

• 54% disapprove of his overall job as president; 92% of Republicans, 67% of independents and 17% of Democrats agree.

• 49% disapprove of the way Mr. Biden has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic; 78% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An AP-NORC poll of 1,085 U.S. adults conducted April 14-18.

