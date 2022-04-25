A New York judge Monday found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to provide state Attorney General Letitia James with documents she is demanding in a civil probe of Mr. Trump’s family business, the Trump Organization.

Ms. James celebrated State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling, which requires the former president to pay a $10,000-per-day fine until he hands over the documents Ms. James is seeking in her investigation of Mr. Trump’s financial dealings.

“For years, Donald Trump has tried to evade the law and stop our lawful investigation into him and his company’s financial dealings,” Ms. James, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Today’s ruling makes clear: No one is above the law.”

Ms. James sought the contempt order earlier this month after Mr. Trump missed a March 31 deadline for turning over the documents.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers argued in court that the former president had no additional documents in his possession to provide to Ms. James.

Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, called the contempt motion “inappropriate and misleading.”

Ms. James is investigating whether Mr. Trump inflated or falsified the value of his assets to help him obtain loans, insurance and tax breaks, a charge Mr. Trump denies.

The probe began three years ago but Mr. Trump and his children were targeted this year when Mr. Engoron ruled that Mr. Trump, Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump must provide sworn testimony and that Mr. Trump must supply additional documents.

Mr. Trump has denounced the investigation as politically motivated and has lashed out at Ms. James in public statements, including one made on Easter Day that accused Ms. James of failing to focus on New York City’s rising crime.

“Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James,” Mr. Trump said last week. “May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!”

Ms. James, who is Black, announced a run for governor in the fall of 2021 but dropped out of the race two months later, deciding instead to seek another term as state attorney general.

Monday’s contempt charge came after a two-hour hearing at which Ms. James accused Mr. Trump of purposely withholding the documents.

Mr. Engoron, who was elected to the bench in 2015, addressed Mr. Trump, even though the former president was not at the proceeding, the AP reported.

“I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Mr. Engoron said. “I hereby hold you in civil contempt.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.