Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday confirmed the death of a Texas National Guard soldier who drowned in the Rio Grande while helping to rescue illegal immigrants who were trying to cross the border.

Specialist Bishop E. Evans went missing Friday morning and, after crews spent days searching the river near Eagle Pass, the governor said his body was finally recovered.

“Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country,” the governor said.

Specialist Evans, 22, was deployed to the border as part of Mr. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, which uses state resources to plug gaps in border security that the governor says have been created by lax immigration policies under President Biden.

