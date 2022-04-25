CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man who voted in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts in the 2016 general election has been ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties.

Todd Krysiak, 39, was charged in June 2019 and pleaded guilty Friday to voting in more than one state. He was given a 90-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine, plus a $960 penalty. According to prosecutors, he cast ballots in both Alton, New Hampshire, and Leominster, Massachusetts, on Nov. 6, 2016.

Krysiak was registered as a Republican in Alton, according to the 2016 voter checklist. His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.