Former President Donald Trump says Prince Harry is “so disrespectful” to the United Kingdom and Queen Elizabeth II should strip him of his titles.

The prince, who is also the Duke of Sussex, stepped away from royal life with his American wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020 and moved to California.

Harry and Ms. Markle recently visited the queen on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, but Mr. Trump, who speaks of the queen with esteem, told TV host Piers Morgan he thinks Prince Harry should be cut out of the royal circle.

“The only thing I disagree with the queen on — probably one of the only things ever — is that I think she should have said, ‘If that’s your choice, fine, but you no longer have titles, and frankly don’t come around,’” Mr. Trump said on TalkTV. “He has been so disrespectful to the country, and I think he’s an embarrassment.”

Mr. Trump predicted that Harry and Ms. Markle would split and the prince would head back to the U.K. on “his hands and knees.”

“Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen. I’m not a fan of Meghan, I’m not a fan, and I wasn’t right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Morgan.

“I’ve predicted almost everything,” he said. “It’ll end, and it’ll end bad.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.