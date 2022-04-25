Elon Musk or not, former President Donald Trump will not be returning to Twitter.

Mr. Trump told Fox News on Monday that he will join his own TRUTH Social platform by next week and has no plans to bring back his banned Twitter account.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Mr. Trump told Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

TRUTH Social, a product of the Trump Media & Technology Group led by former Rep. Devin Nunes, was launched last month and Mr. Trump said in his Fox interview that it “is much better than being on Twitter,” which he said has “bots and fake accounts.”

“The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter,” he concluded.

