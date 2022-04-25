For the first time in more than a month, Tucker Carlson tweeted.

The Fox host posted a tweet saying “We’re back” on Monday night, marking his first post since his account was frozen March 22 for violating Twitter rules against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender people.”

“Tucker Carlson is back on Twitter,” said Fox host Jesse Watters on Monday’s show.

The Carlson account posted the tweet hours after Twitter agreed to billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social-media titan for $44 billion.

Mr. Carlson had refused to delete his previous tweet describing Biden administration official Rachel Levine as a man, which landed him in Twitter jail. Dr. Levine reportedly transitioned from male to female in 2011 at age 53.

Other high-profile accounts suspended for the same offense include those of the Babylon Bee, Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk, and Concerned Women for America CEO Penny Nance.

They were told by Twitter that their accounts would be unfrozen if they deleted the offending tweets, which they had refused to do.

It was unclear why the suspension on Mr. Carlson’s account was lifted. Numerous conservative accounts had called for such suspensions to be lifted in the hours since the announcement that tycoon Elon Musk, a self-described free-speech champion, would purchase the company.

The Washington Times has reached out to Fox News and Twitter for comment.

We’re back. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 25, 2022

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.