Sen. Joe Manchin III has fallen out of favor with Washington’s far-left Democrats, but more and more constituents back home in West Virginia are giving him glowing reviews.

A Morning Consult survey shows Mr. Manchin’s approval rating has jumped to 57% from 40% a year ago — the biggest increase among members of the U.S. Senate over the past 12 months.

Mr. Manchin‘s coalition of support is redder than a year ago.

The 74-year-old’s approval rating among Republicans has climbed to 69% from 35% and sunk among Democrats to 44% from 63%. Independents also are warming to him, with half of those voters now approving of his job performance compared to 31% at the beginning of 2021.

The poll showed Mr. Manchin is the 8th-most popular member of the Senate.

Sens. John Thune, South Dakota Republican, Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent and Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican, sit atop the most popular senator leaderboard.

SEE ALSO: Biden’s approval rating among young voters drops nearly 20 points from last year

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Susan Collins of Maine — all Republicans — came in as the most unpopular senators.

Mr. Manchin has infuriated liberal lawmakers and activists by refusing to abolish the legislative filibuster to clear the way for passage of an overhaul of federal election laws.

He also refused to support President Biden’s $1.75 billion social safety net package, opening him up to nonstop criticism from grassroots activists who blame him for blocking the Biden agenda and denting the Democrats’ chances of defending the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

CNBC recently reported that Mr. Manchin is planning to run for reelection in 2024.

The Morning Consult survey was conducted from Jan. 1-March 31 and had a margin of error of 5%.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.