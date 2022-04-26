Americans overwhelmingly say the government should be doing more to screen out potentially dangerous illegal immigrants at the border, and say local communities deserve a veto over whether the migrants are allowed to settle in their communities, according to new polling Tuesday.

The wariness of the government’s handling crosses party lines, with both Republicans and Democrats saying they want to see local officials get their say.

The survey, sponsored by the National Sheriffs Association and conducted by the TIPP Poll, comes as the Biden administration tries to end the Title 42 border policy that had kept a lid on unfettered illegal immigration, but had also denied some legitimate asylum-seekers a chance to make their claims for protection.

The administration says that policy will end on May 23, but a federal judge this week issued a temporary restraining order halting the phaseout.

The new poll found Americans divided on Title 42 itself, with 43% supporting the border shutdown and 39% backing Mr. Biden’s attempt to reopen things.

But that uncertainty faded away when it came to the government’s obligations for those people who do make it in.

An overwhelming 80% said the migrants must be screened for criminal records and health problems, 75% said local governments must be informed before migrants arrive, and 61% said those governments should have a veto over anyone settling.

The National Sheriffs Association said there’s good reason to be worried about ending Title 42. They said it’s “the last policy we have to keep Americans safe from COVID and a host of other communicable diseases carried by these migrants.”

“We simply have no border left in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas or southern California,” the sheriffs said in a letter to leaders of the U.S. Senate.

The sheriffs for months have complained about a lack of cooperation from the Biden administration.

The polling data suggests the public shares that concern.

The poll was conducted April 6-8 and included 1,305 American adults.

