Special Counsel John Durham revealed that employees of the research firm Fusion GPS sent journalists hundreds of emails with unverified allegations against former President Donald Trump to trigger negative news stories.

In a motion filed late Monday, Mr. Durham said the slew of emails undercuts the assertion by Hillary Clinton campaign officials that Fusion GPS’s research for them should be protected under attorney-client privilege.

The emails revealed by Mr. Durham included Fusion GPS peddling stories to news outlets, including:

• A Wall Street story Journal about a Trump advisor meeting with a former KGB official close to Putin;

• A Washington Post story about a Trump campaign advisor investing in Russia; and

• A New York Times and Reuters story about the FBI investigating a secret communications setup between Mr. Trump and Russia’s Alfa Bank.

Top Clinton campaign officials John Podesta, Robby Mook and Marc Elias have maintained that Fusion GPS’s provided legal work, which they argue should render it off-limits to Mr. Durham’s investigation of the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia collusion probe.

They argued in affidavits that Fusion GPS’s work was to provide legal advice to avoid liability for defamation or libel.

Mr. Durham now says that if the material is privileged, Fusion GPS would have exercised caution before peddling unverified research to reporters.

“If rendering such advice was truly the intended purpose of Fusion GPS’s retention, one would also expect the investigative firm to seek permission and/or guidance from [the Clinton campaign] or its counsel before sharing such derogatory materials with the media or otherwise placing them into the public domain,” Mr. Durham wrote in court filings.

“In other words, if the purpose of Fusion GPS’s retention was — as Mr. Elias implies — to determine the bounds of what could (and could not) be said publicly without committing libel or defamation, then the record would reflect genuine efforts to remain within those bounds. And it would do so confidentially,” he said.

The dispute over Fusion GPS’s activities is whether or not Mr. Durham can use the information in his case against Michael Sussmann, a former Clinton campaign lawyer charged with making false statements to the FBI.

Mr. Sussmann is accused of telling a top FBI lawyer that he was not representing a client when handed the bureau purported evidence linking Mr. Trump to Russia’s Alfa Bank in 2016.

The allegations were later proven false, but only after the allegations were splashed across the front pages of major newspapers citing anonymous sources familiar with the FBI probe.

Mr. Sussmann, who has pleaded not guilty, is headed to trial next month in a court battle that could reveal more details about the Clinton campaign’s efforts to tie Mr. Trump to Russia.

While the special counsel filed some of Fusion GPS’s communications with reporters under seal, he did detail some emails in his filing Monday.

Mr. Durham notes that no lawyers are copied on the emails and no one asks for legal advice. He adds that even if the information was privileged, that protection was waived when Fusion GPS distributed it to the press.

In the emails, Fusion GPS employees hyped the findings of British ex-spy Christopher Steele, who compiled and disseminated an anti-Trump dossier filed with unverified and salacious allegations about Mr. Trump’s links to Russia.

Some of the reporters responded with skepticism, even as Fusion GPS continued to sell the stories.

A July 2016 email from Fusion GPS to a Wall Street Journal reporter touts Mr. Steele’s allegations, stating that “a Trump advisor meeting with a former KGB official close to Putin. … would be huge news,” according to the filing.

On July 29, 2016, Fusion GPS co-founder Glen Simpson emailed a Washington Post reporter claiming Trump campaign advisor Carter Page had investments in Russia.

The reporter wrote back that he checked with Moscow sources who said the stories are “bull***t” and “impossible.” Mr. Simpson wrote back, “No worries, I don’t expect lots of people to believe it. It is, indeed, hard to believe.”

On October 31, 2016, Mr. Simpson sent emails to The New York Times and Reuters pushing the Alfa Bank allegations and claims the U.S. government is investigating. The email was sent on the same day both Slate and the Times published articles about the purported link between Mr. Trump and Alfa Bank.

“Big story on the trump Alfa server moving early pm [Off the record] [United States Government] absolutely investigating. Campaign will light up I imagine,” Mr. Simpson wrote, according to the court filing.