Rep. Madison Cawthorn was cited Tuesday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for attempting to go through airline security with a firearm, reported WSOC TV’s channel 9.

Transportation Security Administration says officials found a 9-millimeter pistol at Checkpoint D, but TSA would not name the individual with the firearm.

The office of the first-term North Carolina Republican lawmaker would not immediately confirm if Mr. Cawthorn is that person, but TSA previously found a 9-millimeter handgun in his carry-on bag at Asheville Regional Airport on Feb. 13, 2021. Mr. Cawthorn did not face any criminal charges for that incident.

Airline passengers can bring their unloaded firearms aboard commercial flights but must follow TSA regulations. This includes locking guns inside TSA-approved cases apart from boxed ammunition, packing firearms in checked luggage, and indicating that their checked baggage has a gun(s) and/or separated ammunition at the check-in desk.

The TSA found 106 guns at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2021.

The alleged incident adds to the list of issues Mr. Cawthorn faces, including traffic-related charges after receiving three separate violations for driving while his license was revoked. He was stopped twice when law enforcement clocked him at nearly 90 mph. He is expected in court next month.

Additionally, he angered members of his conference last month when he claimed in a video podcast that an unidentified lawmaker asked him to “come to an orgy” and that he had saw others do cocaine at a party. After House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that Mr. Cawthorn “did not tell the truth,” he later walked back the allegation.

Mr. Cawthorn finds himself up against several primary challengers, including Michele Woodhouse, a former GOP district chair, state Sen. Chuck Edwards, and hotelier Bruce O’Connell.

Although Mr. Cawthorn gave remarks at a recent rally for former President Donald Trump, Mr. Trump has not thrown his support behind anyone in the race.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.