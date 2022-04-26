Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday but has shown no symptoms, her office said.

Ms. Harris, 57, tested positive on rapid and PCR tests, according to her press secretary, Kirsten Allen. Her husband had previously come down with COVID, in addition to a number of top White House aides.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence,” Ms. Allen said.

The statement said the vice president has not been in close contact with President Biden or first lady Jill Biden, due to their respective recent travel schedules. Ms. Harris was in California last weekend and returned to Washington on Monday.

“She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The vice president will return to the White House when she tests negative,” Ms. Allen said.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.