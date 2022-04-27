President Biden will host Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the White House next month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Wednesday.

Mr. Draghi and Mr. Biden will discuss their efforts to support Ukraine as the Russian invasion enters its third month and impose sanctions on Moscow. The two leaders will discuss Europe’s energy security and combating climate change.

“The visit will reaffirm the deep bonds of friendship and strong partnership between the United States and Italy,” Ms. Psaki said in a statement.

The two leaders last met in person on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meeting in Europe in March. Mr. Biden and Mr. Draghi talked on the sidelines about their commitment to holding Russia accountable for its attack on Ukraine, the White House said at the time.

