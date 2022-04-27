An emotional Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. paid tribute to retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer on Wednesday after the final oral argument that he’ll hear prior to leaving the bench this summer.

“For 28 years,” Chief Justice Roberts said, “this has been his arena for remarks profound and moving, questions challenging and insightful, and hypotheticals downright silly.”

“We leave the courtroom with deep appreciation for the privilege of sharing this bench with him,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion.

Justice Breyer, a Clinton appointee, will retire after nearly three decades on the high court when the term wraps up at the end of June.

He will be replaced by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier this month.

President Biden nominated Judge Jackson in fulfillment of a 2020 campaign promise to appoint the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

