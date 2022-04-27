Delta Air Lines will become the first major air carrier to pay flight crews while passengers are boarding the plane — increasing their wages by thousands of dollars each year.

Under the current system, flight attendants start being paid when the boarding doors close. The change fulfills a promise made to crews in November, Delta said Tuesday.

The new policy will begin on June 2 and will be calculated in addition to the 4% pay increase that takes effect May 1, the airline said.

“The addition of boarding pay to flight attendant compensation is a testament to Delta’s longstanding commitment to deliver industry-leading pay to our industry-leading team while enhancing our operational reliability for customers,” Delta said in a memo to flight attendants.

Delta will pay flight attendants 50% of their regular pay during boarding, which comes as the airline increases boarding times from 35 to 40 minutes for single-aisle planes to bump up the number of flights that leave on time.

The Association of Flight Attendants is taking credit for the change as its union campaign continues. Delta is the only major airline whose flight attendants are not union members, according to CNBC.

“This new policy is the direct result of our organizing,” the union said, according to The Associated Press. “As we get closer to filing for our union vote, management is getting nervous.”

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.