Donald Trump, Jr. announced on Wednesday the creation of a new advocacy group to combat gun-control measures emanating from Democrats at the state and federal levels.

Mr. Trump, the eldest son and namesake of former President Donald Trump, is launching the Second Amendment Task Force to ensure the “left is never successful in disarming American citizens,” he said.

“The Second Amendment is the whole ballgame; it’s the freedom that protects all of our other freedoms,” said younger Mr. Trump. “Unfortunately the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress are hellbent on eroding our Constitutional right to keep and bear arms, whether it’s nominating radical gun-grabbers to senior positions in the executive branch or pushing anti-gun legislation.”

He is slated to serve as chairman of the group and will help leads its advocacy efforts. The task force plans to make a big splash in the upcoming midterm elections by registering voters and marshal them to turn out for candidates friendly to gun rights.

Outside of the electoral sphere, the group plans to mobilize in opposition to President Biden’s nominees for federal offices with purview over the Second Amendment. The group, in particular, will focus on the White House’s nominee to oversee the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Donald Trump Jr., who was a prominent surrogate for his father’s two presidential campaigns, said his new advocacy will specifically target congressional Democrats representing Republican states.

“If they’re considering casting an anti-Second Amendment vote, we’re going to make sure they feel the pain,” he said.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.