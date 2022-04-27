Dr. Anthony Fauci has decided not to attend the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday due to concerns about COVID-19, CNN reported Wednesday.

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had been invited to attend as a guest of ABC News and had planned on going, the cable news outlet reported. But the 81-year-old decided to pull out after assessing his personal risk.

The highly recognizable doctor has been an influential player in the COVID-19 response in the Trump and Biden administrations.

His decision to withdraw from the dinner is likely to prompt speculation about a domino effect among others.

For now, President Biden plans to attend the annual dinner, even as Vice President Kamala Harris and other Cabinet officials report positive tests for the virus.

The dinner, which raises funds for the WHCA and student scholarships, is making its return after a two-year absence because of the virus.

There are concerns, however, that it could become a Washington super-spreader like the Gridiron Dinner was a few weeks ago.

Public health officials have signaled that Americans will have to get used to making their own decisions about the virus and individual risk.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.