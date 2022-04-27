House Republicans are sticking by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after leaked audio emerged purporting to show the California lawmaker’s anger with President Trump during and after the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

The GOP conference met behind closed doors on Wednesday to discuss the leak and ostensibly Mr. McCarthy’s fate as caucus leader. Although the discussion was at times heated, the overwhelming majority of House Republicans opted to unite behind Mr. McCarthy, who hopes to take over as speaker if Republicans win the chamber this fall.

Most said that the leaked audio, which recorded Mr. McCarthy saying he was considering calling on Mr. Trump to resign in the wake of Jan. 6 events, had been twisted by the media.

“It was edited. I know the art of editing,” said Rep, Maria Salazar, a Florida Republican and one-time television anchor. “I’m not sure in what context [it was said.] … History will judge the news organizations and say you’re not doing your jobs.”

Even conservative Freedom Caucus stalwarts, many of whom have long butted heads with Mr. McCarthy, appeared ready to move on from the controversy.

“A lot of this stuff is just drama that the American people don’t care about,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican.

The meeting caps off a tumultuous few days for Mr. McCarthy. Last week, the New York Times published audio of a House GOP leadership call that took place in the days following Jan. 6, 2021.

In the audio, Mr. McCarthy is heard telling colleagues that he was weighing privately urging Mr. Trump to resign rather than face a likely impeachment over the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The New York Times then released another leaked call that seemed to show Mr. McCarthy blasting GOP hardliners for their rhetoric on social media leading up to and after the Jan. 6 rally over Mr. Trump’s claims the election had been stolen by the Democrats.

“This is the behavior of weak men, not leaders,” said Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz of Mr. McCarthy and other House GOP leaders ready to criticize Mr. Trump, after the tapes were leaked. “They deemed it incendiary or illegal to call [Wyoming Rep. Liz] Cheney and [Rep. Adam] Kinzinger ‘Anti-Trump,’ a label both proudly advertise today.”

On Wednesday, Mr. McCarthy pushed back on the attacks. In a full-throated defense before the conference, the GOP leader said his comments were heavily edited to create a false impression.

Mr. McCarthy also denied ever wanting Mr. Trump to resign, arguing that he was simply debating scenarios with GOP leaders on the calls. The defense was met with a standing ovation by the House Republicans in attendance.

“I’m for Donald Trump being the next president and Kevin McCarthy being the next speaker,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican and founder of the House Freedom Caucus.

Several GOP lawmakers told The Washington Times they believed that Mr. McCarthy had put away any doubts about his ability to lead House Republicans. They credit Mr. McCarthy’s long-term efforts to build relationships across the various GOP factions as part of the reason.

“He will be speaker,” said Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican.

Buoying Mr. McCarthy was the fact that most GOP lawmakers expressed distrust at the media, especially the New York Times — a favorite punching bag of Mr. Trump.

“Unless you’re a member of the press, nobody gives a damn about Jan. 6,” said Rep. Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin Republican.

