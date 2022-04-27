The House GOP’s campaign arm released ads Wednesday that accuse 10 vulnerable Democrats of being responsible for high inflation because they backed a generous virus-relief bill.

The ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee claims the relief package was ill-targeted and overheated parts of the economy, leading to a 40-year-high in inflation that’s costing Americans an average of $433 per month.

“House Democrats voted for trillions in reckless spending that funded luxury hotels, golf courses, and ski resorts. Now every American is paying a $5,200 inflation tax every year,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said.

President Biden says his $1.9 trillion relief package was necessary to save small businesses and help Americans struggling to shake off pandemic shocks. He is touring the country promoting his recovery plan, a bipartisan infrastructure law and parts of a multitrillion-dollar social welfare package that ran into opposition from centrist Democrats.

He recently visited the Pacific West in support of his agenda, including a stop near Seattle to bolster Rep. Kim Schrier, one of the Democrats targeted in the new GOP ads.

Yet Republicans clearly think they have a political edge in the mid-terms due to runaway consumer prices and Mr. Biden’s sinking approval ratings. House Republicans need to pick up five seats to retake the chamber but they are optimistic they can swipe dozens.

The NRCC said its five-figure ad buy will run on digital platforms.

