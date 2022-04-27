President Biden will make his first trip to Asia as president when he travels to South Korea and Japan from May 20-24, the White House announced Wednesday night.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden will “further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and people.”

He will meet with newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

While in Japan, Mr. Biden also will meet with the other leaders of the Quad grouping, which consists of Australia, Japan, India and the U.S.

Ms. Psaki said the trip will underscore the administration’s “rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to U.S. treaty alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan.”

“The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties, and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results,” she said.

The trip comes with Mr. Biden devoting much of his attention this spring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His visit also is occurring amid a fresh series of weapons tests by North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed during a military parade this week to “strengthen and develop” his country’s nuclear forces rapidly.

