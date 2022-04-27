New York’s highest court on Wednesday rejected the new congressional boundaries proposed by the Democratic majority in the state legislature, siding with Republicans who claimed the new map violated the constitution and heavily favored Democrats.

The state’s Court of Appeals said state lawmakers did not have the power to pass the congressional and state Senate maps following the failure of an independent redistricting commission to reach a consensus.

Additionally, the judges said the boundaries of the new map were gerrymandered to the Democrats’ favor which violated the 2014 constitutional amendment intended to avoid political partisanship during redistricting.

Judicial “oversight is required to facilitate the expeditious creation of constitutionally conforming maps for use in the 2022 election and to safeguard the constitutionally protected right of New Yorkers to a fair election,” the ruling read.

The court noted that it is “likely” necessary that the congressional and state Senate primary elections will need to be postponed from June to August.

The judges sent the case back to the lower court that previously ordered the legislature to redraw the map by April 30 or else a court-appointed expert would do the job.

