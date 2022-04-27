House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday denied the fissures in his party’s ranks despite lawmakers’ public breaks with President Biden.

Mr. Jeffries said that the Democratic Party is more united than ever and it is Republicans who suffer from infighting.

“With respect to the House Democratic Caucus, things are puppies and rainbows, wine and roses,” said Mr. Jeffries, New York Democrat. “The chaos that exists, the dissension that exists, the tension that exists, the infighting that exists, the bickering, the shots fired that exist in this Capitol are happening within the House Republican Conference, not us.”

His comments come in response to Democrats in tough reelection races pushing Mr. Biden to delay a planned termination of Title 42, a Trump-era emergency health policy that allows the U.S. to quickly send back migrants seeking asylum at the border.

The issue pits moderate Democrats against the party’s activist wing, while both sides voice dissatisfaction with the White House’s handling of the border.

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans also are embroiled in internal struggles over recently revealed audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy advising President Trump to step down in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

The House Republican Conference has overwhelmingly supported Mr. McCarhty, California Republican.

