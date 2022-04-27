White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday shot down allegations that President Biden was involved with son Hunter Biden’s closest business partner, despite visitor logs showing a 2010 meeting when he was vice president.

“The president does not get involved in the business dealings of his son,” Ms. Psaki told reporters at the daily White House press briefing.

Ms. Psaki did not directly address news reports that visitor logs from the White House show Eric Schwerin sat down with then-Vice President Biden in the White House on Nov. 17, 2010.

Mr. Schwerin, who co-founded an investment fund company with Hunter Biden, met with other close aides of Mr. Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, while he was negotiating business deals with China and other foreign countries, The New York Post first reported.

Visitor logs show Mr. Schwerin made at least 19 visits to the White House and adjoining office buildings between 2009 and 2015, according to the logs.

The pattern of meetings between Mr. Schwerin and Mr. Biden suggests the visits could have been related to the investment fund company’s efforts to win multimillion-dollar deals with foreign countries.

Mr. Schwerin, for example, met with Mr. Biden’s executive assistant in the West Wing in August 2011, days after Mr. Biden landed in China to meet with government officials, including future Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the report.

In 2019, Mr. Biden denied that he has ever been in any of his son’s overseas business dealings.

Hunter Biden is the subject of a federal grand jury investigation into his business dealings and among the questions asked of witnesses in the probe is whether the president is the “big guy” who Hunter Biden identified in emails as a person who would receive a 10% cut of a financial deal with a Chinese energy company.

