CNN+ is shutting down even sooner than anticipated.

CNN originally announced that the streaming service would go offline on April 30, but that timeline has been moved up to April 28, according to Digital Trends.

“After April 28, 2022, the CNN+ daily and weekly shows, Interview Club, and the on-demand library of CNN Original Series and Films will no longer be available,” CNN wrote in an email to subscribers, Deadline reported.

A message on CNN’s website confirmed the change. The website said that subscribers would not see any further charges and receive a full refund.

The network decided to end CNN+ after former parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery earlier this month. The service had just launched on March 28, and the network invested hundreds of millions of dollars into its development.

CNN+ had 300 employees — including former NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt and former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, according to Deadline.

The network planned to have a staff of about 500 for the streaming service, Deadline reported.

