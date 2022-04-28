DENVER — A Colorado judge on Wednesday kicked “Let’s Go Brandon” off the primary ballot, but the Republican congressional candidate who says it’s his nickname is vowing to appeal.

Denver District Judge Andrew McCallin ruled that Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold used her authority properly in removing the three-word phrase while agreeing that GOP state Rep. Dave Williams had proved that the anti-Biden slogan is his nickname.

Mr. Williams said he would appeal the decision to the Colorado Supreme Court as he seeks to have his name appear on the June 28 primary ballot as “Dave ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Williams.”

“It’s clear that a Democrat appointed judge put his thumb on the scale for a corrupt Democrat Secretary of State,” Mr. Williams said in a statement. “Even after conceding I had a bonafide nickname in accordance with state law, the judge went out of his way to help the SOS violate the statute. We are planning to appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court.”

Mr. Williams is challenging Rep. Doug Lamborn in the Republican primary for the 5th Congressional District.

Ms. Griswold, a Democrat, said the “decision today affirms that the content of the ballot is not a place for political gamesmanship.”

“As Secretary of State, I will always protect Colorado voters’ right to accessible elections and that includes a ballot that is fair and transparent,” she said in a statement to 9News Denver. “My office will continue to uphold Colorado Election law and safeguard voters’ right to make their voice heard.”

Mr. Williams, a 35-year-old Colorado Springs resident, said he has used “Let’s Go Brandon” as a nickname since announcing his candidacy against Mr. Lamborn, who has represented the district since 2007.

“Let’s go, Brandon” became an anti-Biden euphemism last year after an NBC reporter said that a NASCAR crowd was chanting the phrase in honor of winning driver Brandon Brown, even though the audience could be heard repeating “F*** Joe Biden.”

How do you get the attention of the state’s highest court?@RepDaveWilliams: “If the Colorado Supreme Court doesn’t hear this appeal then they are derelict in their duty and lawmakers should remove their salaries or move to term them out of office without delay.” #copolitics — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) April 27, 2022

Mr. Williams qualified for the ballot at the state GOP assembly, which means his name will be the first listed. Also running in the primary are Rebecca Keltie and Andrew Heaton.

Ms. Griswold’s office had rejected his request to have the name included on the ballot, calling it a political slogan, but Mr. Williams pointed out that a 2021 school board candidate was permitted to list himself on the ballot as “Blake ‘No Mandates’ Law.”

The ballot certification deadline is Friday, leaving little time for the appeal, but Mr. Williams said the high court would be “derelict” if it fails to take up the case.

“If the Colorado Supreme Court doesn’t hear this appeal then they are derelict in their duty and lawmakers should remove their salaries or move to term them out of office without delay,” Mr. Williams said.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.