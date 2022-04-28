Canada and the United States are both training Ukrainian artillery troops how to use the howitzers provided by Ottawa and Washington in their war against Russian invaders.

Defense Minister Anita Anand on a visit to Washington confirmed that Canada also has provided top-of-the-line M777 towed howitzers to Ukraine. She didn’t say how many of the 155-mm howitzers are being sent to the latest round of fighting in the disputed Donbas region.

“Canadian forces are now training their Ukrainian counterparts in the use of these weapons,” Ms. Anand said Thursday at the Pentagon, shortly after meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“The world is facing the greatest threat to international peace since the Second World War,” she said. “We will continue to supply Ukraine with the equipment it needs to fight and win.”

The United States has been training a small number of Ukrainian soldiers on the M777 howitzer and other advanced equipment at a location outside Ukraine. U.S. officials haven’t said where the classes are taking place. Kyiv has repeatedly asked the U.S. and its allies for additional artillery once it became clear that Russia had abandoned its drive to occupy the Ukrainian capital and was instead preparing a broader offensive in the disputed Donbas region in the east.

The Ukrainians “believe long-range [artillery] will be key in the efforts going forward,” said Secretary Austin. “We are moving as quickly as possible to provide them that capability.”

Over the years, Canada has trained more than 33,000 troops in Ukraine on the proper use of the equipment and weapons systems that have been sent to them. They recently sent eight armored vehicles to Ukraine as well.

“Russia cannot redraw maps at will to suit its own ends. Sovereign nations cannot be erased from the map of the Earth and NATO cannot be divided,” Ms. Anand said.

Mr. Austin made a pitch for President Biden’s new $33 billion economic and military aid package to Ukraine unveiled earlier in the day, which includes weaponry for Ukraine and replacement parts and missiles for depleted U.S. stocks.

“We urge Congress to approve the request without delay,” the Pentagon chief said.

