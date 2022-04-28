Homeland Security has created a “disinformation” board designed to help Americans — and particularly minority voters — sort through bogus election claims.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed the board to Congress this week, saying it’s one of the efforts his department is making in trying to combat fake news.

“The goal is to bring the resources of the department together to address this threat,” Mr. Mayorkas told lawmakers.

He didn’t get into specific duties of the board, other than to say in particular that it would engage with state election officials and minority communities who are being targeted for misinformation. He said he’d recently read a study on the “spread of myths and disinformation in minority communities specifically.”

The Washington Times has reached out to Homeland Security on the board’s assigned duties.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, called it a “speech police.”

Lora Ries, a former Homeland Security deputy chief of staff and director of the Heritage Foundation’s Border Security and Immigration Center, called the board “an overtly political ploy” to try to chase opposing viewpoints from the political debate ahead of the 2022 election.

“The left can no longer use COVID restrictions or now, seemingly Twitter, to mislabel and hide legitimate information American voters should have in casting their ballots. Instead, they are standing up this board to declare what the left believes is mis- or dis-information,” Ms. Ries said.

She also said policing disinformation “is not remotely the mission of the Department of Homeland Security.”

The new disinformation board is being run by Robert Silvers, under secretary for policy, and Jennifer Daskal, principal deputy general counsel at Homeland Security.

Mr. Mayorkas revealed the board in response to a question by Rep. Lauren Underwood, Illinois Democrat, who said Black and Spanish-speaking voters have become particular targets of Russian disinformation.

Ms. Underwood said she wants Homeland Security to help those communities sort through the information they’re being fed. Mr. Mayorkas said the board will do that.

The disinformation board isn’t Mr. Mayorkas’ first foray into policing information. Last year he told Congress he was working with the Education Department on a program to help young schoolchildren spot when they’re being fed dangerous information.

It’s not clear what became of that effort.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.