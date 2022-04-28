The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued rules that will prohibit menthol-flavored cigarettes and any flavor other than tobacco in cigars.

The administration said the ban was necessary because the minty flavor of menthol ameliorates the harsh edge of tobacco and appeals to young people.

“The proposed rules would help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said. “Additionally, the proposed rules represent an important step to advance health equity by significantly reducing tobacco-related health disparities.”

Reducing smoking rates would also help President Biden meet his moonshot campaign to beat cancer, the White House said.

The FDA said it is acting within its authority and building on actions in 2009 to prohibit cigarettes with flavors besides menthol and tobacco.

Matthew L. Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, hailed the rules, saying tobacco companies targeted minorities in advertising for menthol cigarettes.

“By issuing proposed rules today to prohibit menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars, the FDA is taking historic and long-overdue action to protect our nation’s kids, advance health equity and save lives, especially among Black Americans and other populations that have been targeted by the tobacco industry and suffered enormous harm from the predatory marketing of these products,” he said.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.