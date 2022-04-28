President Biden on Thursday said the U.S. would “accommodate” Russian oligarchs, the latest gaffe or confused utterance from the president and one that quickly provoked criticism and concern across social media.

“I’m also sending to Congress a comprehensive package that will enhance our underlying effort to accommodate the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their ill-begotten gains,” Mr. Biden said.

The president appears surprised he said “accommodate,” laughs and then repeats the error.

“Ha, We’re going to ‘accommodate’ them. We are going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes and other ill-begotten gains…” he said.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, tweeted a clip of it, writing simply, “Alarming.”

The Republican National Committee’s Research arm also tweeted a video of the gaffe, asking “What just happened?”

Shortly after the speech, the White House sent out a transcript of the president’s remarks with the word “accommodate” crossed out and added the word “hold accountable” in brackets.

The president, who has a history of stuttering, also stumbled over the word “kleptocracy” before laughing and adding, “but these are bad guys.”

