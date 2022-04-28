Police say a man brazenly robbed a man and a woman steps away from the FBI headquarters in downtown Washington.

The victims even fled to the mammoth FBI building on Pennsylvania Avenue to report the incident and request help on Tuesday, according to Newsweek.

“The victims came to the FBI seeking help and an FBI Police officer provided assistance in calling the Washington Metropolitan Police,” a bureau spokesman told the news outlet.

The report said a man approached the couple and asked to borrow a cellphone. They waited while he made a call, but he then produced a gun and demanded some of their possessions, including electronics, cash and a bank card.

Police were called at 6:48 p.m., meaning the sun wasn’t even down.

