Olivia Wilde was surprised when she was served legal papers while on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday night, according to the New York Post.

The documents are related to Ms. Wilde’s custody battle with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis. The “Ted Lasso” star hired a process server, who placed a manila envelope on the stage during her presentation, The Post reported.

A source told USA Today that Mr. Sudeikis did not know when or where the papers would be delivered and that he did not want her to receive them publicly.

CinemaCon producers did not recognize the person and were unsure how they entered the building. Security checks bags extensively as people enter presentations, and attendees who are not members of the film industry must purchase a badge, according to Deadline.

“We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there. In light of this incident, we are re-evaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees,” Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, said in a statement to Deadline.

Ms. Wilde, 38, has two children with Mr. Sudeikis, 46. The couple separated in November 2020 following a seven-year relationship, according to the Post.

Ms. Wilde appeared at the convention for the premiere of the trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling.” The movie stars Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Ms. Wilde’s new boyfriend, Harry Styles, and will be released on Sept. 23.

