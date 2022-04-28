The Republican State Leadership Committee is offering donors a unique piece of political merchandise: a Joe Biden gas can.

The committee unveiled Thursday the red gas canisters festooned with a photo of the masked president against a backdrop of #LetsGoBrandon hashtags.

“Fuel up now before gas hits $10 a gallon,” say the canisters, which come with a contribution to the RSLC of $58 or more.

The pitch comes with Republicans blaming soaring gas prices on the Biden administration’s energy policies, including the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and crackdown on new oil-and-gas leasing on federal lands, ahead of the November election.

“Joe Biden and his liberal allies in the states continue to drive up gas prices with their war on domestic energy production, and Americans simply cannot afford the pain Democrats are causing at the pump,” said Andrew Romeo, spokesperson for the RSLC, which seeks to elect Republican state legislators.

“The solution to lowering gas prices is electing more Republicans in the states who can hold the line against Biden’s failing agenda, but until then we hope Americans make use of these canisters and start filling up extra before gas prices skyrocket even further,” Mr. Romeo said.

Biden‘s anti-American energy policies have gas prices soaring.



Elect state Republicans to stop the madness.



Until then, we’ve got you covered.



Get your gas canister now before prices hit $10 per gallon. — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) April 28, 2022

Democrats have sought to pin responsibility on alleged price-gouging by oil-and-gas companies, which industry groups deny, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Mr. Biden has charged “Putin’s price hike” with stoking higher costs for energy, food and other goods.

The RSLC also released a video Thursday called “Got You Covered” contrasting energy prices under Mr. Biden and former President Donald Trump, concluding with the message, “Stop the madness. Elect state Republicans.”

The average cost of a gallon of gas was $4.14 on Thursday, down from $4.24 a month ago, but well above last year’s $2.88 per gallon, according to AAA figures.

A Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday found that 51% of likely U.S. voters blame Mr. Biden for rising gas prices, while 15% blame Mr. Putin and 26% blame oil companies.

Most Republican and independent voters blamed Mr. Biden, while only 24% of Democrats faulted the president.

Biden has blamed major oil companies and Russian President Vladimir Putin for higher fuel prices. However, only 15% of voters blame Putin and 26% blame oil companies, while 51% say Biden bears the most responsibility for higher fuel prices. https://t.co/24DWMNhds2 https://t.co/WXdNIFYydz — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 28, 2022

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.