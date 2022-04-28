Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Thursday to try to stop Homeland Security’s new policy that will make it easier for illegal immigrants to claim asylum in the U.S., saying the president and his team are breaking immigration law.

Mr. Paxton said the law gives the power to decide asylum cases to immigration judges in the Justice Department. He said the new Biden policy tries to shift initial decisions to bureaucrats in Homeland Security instead.

That not only violates the law but also will invite more illegal immigrants to make the attempt because Homeland Security officers are likely to be more lenient than judges in granting petitions, he said.

“I protested the proposed version of these rules back in October 2021, and, unsurprisingly, Biden found a way to make it worse, so I’m suing,” Mr. Paxton said. “The last thing Texas needs is for this Administration to make it easier for illegal aliens to enter the U.S. and obtain asylum through false claims and less oversight.”

The new policy was issued as a regulation by the Department of Homeland Security, and is slated to be phased in next month.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said the asylum changes will make the system more fair, and should speed up decisions on cases.

Currently, asylum claims can take six to eight years to go through the immigration courts. Mr. Mayorkas said they should be completed in a year under his new plan.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Homeland Security agency that oversees asylum, has been hiring officers for months in anticipation of the policy.

Asylum has become the “loophole” in the U.S. immigration system, chiefly because of how long cases take to decide. An illegal immigrant who claims asylum remains in the country for years, putting down roots and making it all the more difficult to be deported if a judge rules against the claim.

And most asylum seekers’ cases are unsuccessful, according to Homeland Security data.

Under the current system, border jumpers are put into deportation proceedings, but if they express a “credible fear” of being sent home they are given a chance to make an asylum claim. The credible fear decision is made by Homeland Security officers.

Migrants have been coached on using the right “magic words” to prove credible fear, earning a pass into the country. Their cases then are supposed to shift to immigration judges.

Under the changes Mr. Paxton is challenging, Homeland Security officers would make not only the first credible fear determination but then rule on the asylum claim itself. If a migrant’s claim is denied, the case then would go to immigration judges for an appeal.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.