The White House expressed support Thursday for a new Homeland Security board to address “misinformation” online, although press secretary Jen Psaki said she isn’t familiar with the woman chosen to lead the effort.

“We of course support this effort,” Ms. Psaki told reporters. “There has been a range of ‘disinfo’ out there about a range of topics, including COVID, for example, and also elections and eligibility.”

Asked about Nina Jankowicz, the person tapped by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the board, Ms. Psaki replied, “I don’t know who that individual is.”

Ms. Jankowicz once dismissed reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop as a “Trump campaign ploy.”

“I don’t have any comments on the laptop,” Ms. Psaki said, “but what I can tell you is that it sounds like the objective of the board is to prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities. I’m not sure who opposes that effort.”

She said she would check into Ms. Jackowicz’s background for reporters.

