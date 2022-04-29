“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy is under investigation by police at the Louisiana State University, the country singer announced on his Facebook page.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,” Mr. Hardy wrote on Thursday.

“However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward,” he added.

An LSU official confirmed the university’s police department is investigating Mr. Hardy but did not provide additional details, NBC News reported.

The Livingston, Louisiana, native was named an ambassador for the Louisiana Office of Tourism last year, but his picture has been removed from the Office’s website, according to WAFB.

Mr. Hardy, 21, won season 17 of “American Idol” in 2019 and has nearly 350,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.