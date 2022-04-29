The largest transit system in the Bay Area has opted to restore its mask mandate after a judge struck down the federal rule that set the tone for transportation systems across the country.

Directors for Bay Area Rapid Transit in California amended the code of conduct to include a mask requirement through July 18, citing the need to protect people with underlying health conditions and those younger than 5 who are not eligible for vaccination.

“This requirement applies to trains and all portions of stations beyond fare gates. Free masks are available at station agent booths and from all safety staff for those who need one,” the system tweeted.

The directors said testimony from residents in San Francisco was largely positive, even if mask-wearing is a lightning rod elsewhere in the country.

Daily U.S. cases are averaging roughly 55,000, a 50% increase from two weeks ago, and about 250 per day in San Francisco County, a nearly 100% increase as the fast-moving BA.2 variant causes an uptick.

Persons ages 2 or younger and those with medical conditions that preclude them from covering their faces are exempt from the Bay Area transit mandate.

The board specifically cited this month’s ruling from U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Florida. She struck down the mask ruling against the wishes of the Biden administration, prompting the Transportation Security Administration to say it would no longer enforce the rule even though it was supposed to last through May 3.

“Like other Bay Area transit agencies, BART’s previous mask mandate had been based on the now-former TSA directive,” the system tweeted.

The federal ruling left decisions about mask mandates to local authorities.

Apart from transit, Philadelphia briefly reimposed a mask mandate within public indoor spaces this month but backtracked after several days, saying public advice about worsening trends seemed to be effective.

