The University of Maryland announced a contract extension for football coach Mike Locksley on Friday that will keep him in College Park through 2026.

“Maryland is not only my dream job, but it’s also home,” Locksley said in a release. “We are building something special here in College Park and I’m extremely grateful and honored to continue to serve as the head football coach at this outstanding university.”

“Coach Locks continues to build our program and has high expectations and we know he is the man to lead us there,” Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said. “We are thrilled he will be leading our football program into the future as the best is certainly ahead.”

Locksley is entering his fourth season, with a 12-18 mark in his first three years leading the Terrapins. Maryland is coming off a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Virginia Tech last December, the program’s first bowl win since 2010. The extension comes ahead of Maryland’s Red-White Game to wrap up spring practice on Saturday

