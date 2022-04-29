Former President Donald Trump is unlikely to face criminal charges in New York anytime soon as the grand jury that would have seen the evidence against him wraps up its work Friday

Witnesses who were central to a potential case over the Trump Organization have not heard from prosecutors in months and remaining prosecutors on the case have vacated a “war room” in the district attorney’s office in Manhattan, according to The New York Times.

The expiration of the grand jury comes weeks after District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg stopped presenting Trump-related evidence to the panel amid concerns about his ability to prove the Trump Organization inflated the value of its assets at times for financial perks.

The decision to back off caused a deep rift with key prosecutors who resigned and said the ex-president should have been indicted and brought to trial.

Now, it is unlikely that Mr. Trump will face an indictment anytime soon. Prosecutors could impanel a new grand jury, but it would take time and could appear as if they were fishing for favorable jurors.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is likely to take civil action against Mr. Trump, however. A potential lawsuit from her office would center on similar allegations involved in the criminal investigation.

A judge recently held Mr. Trump in contempt of court for refusing to comply with a subpoena for certain records.

