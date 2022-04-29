Pro-life activists called on Berkshire Hathaway shareholders to renounce CEO Warren Buffett’s funding of abortion rights in a protest outside the site of the firm’s shareholder meeting on Friday.

Protesters gathered with signs and a microphone in front of the CHI Health Center, a public arena in Omaha, as shareholders walked into an exhibition one day ahead of their annual meeting.

“We think the shareholders and board of directors have a right to know what Buffett is doing with his salary,” said Tommy Valentine, national field director for the conservative CatholicVote.org.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. did not respond to a request for comment.

The conglomerate holding company owns Dairy Queen, Duracell and Fruit of the Loom, among other brands. It is not directly affiliated with Mr. Buffett’s charitable foundation, the source of his donations to pro-choice causes.

