Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony on May 18, the academy announced.

“We are honored to host the vice president and look forward to having her present the Coast Guard’s newest leaders with their commissions,” Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, academy superintendent, said in a statement Friday. “This will also be a memorable moment for our graduates before they head out across the country and around the globe to take their places in the fleet.”

Vice presidents traditionally address the graduating class at one of the service academies on a rotating basis. Ms. Harris last year delivered the keynote speech at the Naval Academy graduation ceremony.

The trip will be Ms. Harris’ first to the Coast Guard Academy, which is in New London, Conn.

Ms. Harris is also slated to deliver the commencement address at Tennessee State University, a historically Black university, on May 7. Plans for that speech are still on track, despite Ms. Harris’ positive test for COVID-19 earlier this week. She can come out of quarantine within five days after a positive test.

