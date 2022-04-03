LAS VEGAS — A list of winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:

– Album of the year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste

– Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

– Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo

– Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)

– Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

– Best pop duo/group performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

– Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

– Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan

– Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

– Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

– Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

– Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters

– Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

– Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

– Best rap album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

– Best alternative music album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent

– Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

– Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste

– Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

– Best R&B song: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

– Best R&B performance: (tie) “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic, and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

– Best music film: “Summer of Soul”

– Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton

– Best country solo performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

– Best country do/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

– Best comedy album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.

– Best roots gospel album: “My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

– Best gospel album: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans

– Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

– Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

– Best musica urbana album: “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

– Best Latin rock or alternative album: “Origen,” Juanes

– Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea

– Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes

– Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”

– Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”

– Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera

– Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

– Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

– Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo

– Best traditional blues album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside

– Best contemporary blues album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

– Best folk album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

– Best historical album: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)”