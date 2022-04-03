LAS VEGAS — A list of winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:
– Album of the year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste
– Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
– Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo
– Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)
– Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
– Best pop duo/group performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
– Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
– Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan
– Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
– Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
– Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters
– Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters
– Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters
– Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z
– Best rap album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator
– Best alternative music album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent
– Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
– Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste
– Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff
– Best R&B song: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
– Best R&B performance: (tie) “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic, and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
– Best music film: “Summer of Soul”
– Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton
– Best country solo performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
– Best country do/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
– Best comedy album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.
– Best roots gospel album: “My Savior,” Carrie Underwood
– Best gospel album: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans
– Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
– Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
– Best musica urbana album: “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny
– Best Latin rock or alternative album: “Origen,” Juanes
– Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea
– Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes
– Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”
– Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”
– Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera
– Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee
– Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
– Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo
– Best traditional blues album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside
– Best contemporary blues album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
– Best folk album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
– Best historical album: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)”
