The House committee investigating last year’s Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will likely conduct hearings next month, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat.

“I think that the hearings should be in early May, that’s what I’m hoping for,” Mr. Raskin told CBS. “Obviously, we’re up against a lot of obstruction.”

Mr. Raskin, a Jan. 6 committee member and former House impeachment manager, told “Face the Nation” that the role of his committee is to deliver a report to the American people. He said the Justice Department held responsibility for determining criminal liability for anything the committee reviews.

Last week, the committee voted to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas. The House is now set to review recommending criminal charges against the men and Mr. Raskin said on Sunday that he hopes the full House’s vote will come this week.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.