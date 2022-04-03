SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento’s police chief says there were multiple shooters in the mass shooting that killed six people and injured 12.

Police Chief Kathy Lester also told reporters Sunday that three of the victims who died were women and three were men. She said all were adults.

The shots were fired early Sunday morning as people filed out of bars and nightclubs. A video posted to Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of rapid gunfire.