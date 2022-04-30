An Alabama sheriff’s deputy is missing after escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges to a court hearing.

Lauderdale County officials said Saturday that Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Correction Vicki White went missing while escorting inmate Casey White on Friday morning. The inmate is also missing.

The two are not related.

The vehicle used for the escort from the detention center to the courthouse was discovered at a nearby shopping center, the sheriff’s office said.

— This story includes wire reports.

