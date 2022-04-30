A California woman who allegedly ran over two children in a crosswalk in September 2020 is out on bond after a court appearance earlier this week.

Investigators say Rebecca Grossman, 58, was street racing when she struck and killed brothers Mark Iskander, 11, and Jacob Iskander, 8, according to ABC 7.

According to Fox News, deputies said Ms. Grossman was going 70 mph at the time of the crash.

The boys’ father testified that his sons’ death resulted from “extremely reckless actions” and that Ms. Grossman “used the car as a weapon,” according to Fox 11 LA.

The defense argued their client was not drunk when the crash occurred — Ms. Grossman’s blood alcohol content was .075 — slightly below the legal limit of .08.

“I was driving and all of a sudden my airbag went off. Someone needs to tell me about those children, I’m told children were involved,” Ms. Grossman told deputies at the scene, Fox 11 LA reported.

Ms. Grossman was allegedly racing former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson at the time of the incident. Mr. Erickson, 52, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving last year, according to ESPN.

Based on the hearing, the judge will decide if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial. Ms. Grossman is currently free after posting the $2 million bail set by the court.

Ms. Grossman’s husband, Peter, is a well-known plastic surgeon, and they are both prominent figures in Los Angeles, according to Fox 11. The couple founded the Grossman Burn Foundation in 2007.

