A second member of the Oath Keepers has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction charges in connection with the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brian Ulrich, 44, pleaded guilty on Friday to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his actions leading up to, during, and after the Capitol riot as part of a plea agreement to cooperate with the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation.

As part of his plea, Ulrich, a member of the Georgia Oath Keepers chapter, admitted to conspiring with other members of the group to use force to prevent the transfer of presidential power from November 2020 through January 2021.

According to court documents, Ulrich entered the Capitol with others on Jan. 6, 2021, in a military-like “stack” formation wearing a tactical vest and carrying raid equipment as officers attempted to clear the area.

Court documents also reveal that before the Capitol riot, Ulrich encouraged other members of the Oath Keepers to attend an armed protest at the Capitol.

“I seriously wonder what it would take just to get ever [sic] patriot marching around the capital armed? Just to show our government how powerless they are!,” he wrote to members of an “Oath Keepers of Georgia” chat group in December of 2020.

Ulrich was arrested in Georgia in August and was among 11 defendants indicted on seditious conspiracy charges in January of this year.

Co-defendant Joshua James, 34 from Alabama, pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

The remaining nine co-defendants have pleaded not guilty, including Oath Keepers founder Steward Rhodes III, 57.

Ulrich faces up to 20 in prison for each charge.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.