A Conservative Party member of U.K. Parliament is resigning after admitting to watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber.

Neil Parish told the BBC that the episode was in a “moment of madness” and that he was making a “full apology.”

“I will have to live with this for the rest of my life,” he said. “I made a huge terrible mistake and I’m here to tell the world.”

“I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind,” he added.

Mr. Parish was suspended by the party’s whips on Friday pending an investigation after two female colleagues accused him of twice viewing pornography on his phone in the chamber while they were sitting near him.

Following the allegations, Mr. Parish said he would fully cooperate with the investigation while continuing to serve as a Member of Parliament.

“I will not be making further comments at this stage,” he said in a statement Friday.

On Saturday, he told the BBC that he inadvertently accessed a pornographic website while viewing tractors, then accessed another site that he viewed deliberately.

“The situation was that funnily enough, it was tractors I was looking at,” Mr. Parish told the BBC. “I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn’t have done. But my crime - biggest crime - is that on another occasion I went in a second time.”

-This story includes wire reporting.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.