Federal prosecutors accused three soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell, Tenn., of taking part in a gun-running conspiracy linked to gang activity in Chicago, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

A 21-county indictment was unsealed last week, naming the Army soldiers: Demarcus Adams, 21; Jarius Brunson, 22; and Brandon Miller, 22. They are accused of purchasing dozens of firearms from dealers in Tennessee and Kentucky on behalf of criminal gangs in Chicago.

Prosecutors said the three accused soldiers are also members of the Gangster Disciples street gang in the Pocket Town neighborhood of Chicago. From December 2020 to April 2021, the soldiers and nine others also indicted in the scheme illegally obtained the firearms and brought them to Chicago, fueling ongoing disputes between rival gangs in the city.

The suspected gunrunners are believed to have used online apps to facilitate payment for the illegal transfer of firearms. They are facing up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

